Enhanced Security Measures for Air Travelers Unveiled

In a significant announcement, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has revealed that air travelers who do not possess enhanced ID cards could face augmented security procedures. However, these passengers will not be barred from flying.

From this Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will implement new regulations. State-issued IDs that fail to meet REAL ID compliance will not be accepted by the agency.

Passengers with such non-compliant IDs may find themselves redirected to different lines and might have to endure extra steps as part of boarding procedures. Despite these inconveniences, Secretary Noem assured at a U.S. House hearing that all passengers will still be permitted to fly.

(With inputs from agencies.)