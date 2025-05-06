Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures for Air Travelers Unveiled

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that starting Wednesday, air travelers without enhanced ID cards may encounter additional security measures but will still be allowed to fly. The TSA will not accept non-REAL ID compliant IDs, requiring these travelers to possibly undergo extra steps at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:22 IST
Enhanced Security Measures for Air Travelers Unveiled
Security
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant announcement, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has revealed that air travelers who do not possess enhanced ID cards could face augmented security procedures. However, these passengers will not be barred from flying.

From this Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will implement new regulations. State-issued IDs that fail to meet REAL ID compliance will not be accepted by the agency.

Passengers with such non-compliant IDs may find themselves redirected to different lines and might have to endure extra steps as part of boarding procedures. Despite these inconveniences, Secretary Noem assured at a U.S. House hearing that all passengers will still be permitted to fly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025