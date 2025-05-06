Enhanced Security Measures for Air Travelers Unveiled
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that starting Wednesday, air travelers without enhanced ID cards may encounter additional security measures but will still be allowed to fly. The TSA will not accept non-REAL ID compliant IDs, requiring these travelers to possibly undergo extra steps at the airport.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant announcement, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has revealed that air travelers who do not possess enhanced ID cards could face augmented security procedures. However, these passengers will not be barred from flying.
From this Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will implement new regulations. State-issued IDs that fail to meet REAL ID compliance will not be accepted by the agency.
Passengers with such non-compliant IDs may find themselves redirected to different lines and might have to endure extra steps as part of boarding procedures. Despite these inconveniences, Secretary Noem assured at a U.S. House hearing that all passengers will still be permitted to fly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Embraces Tradition: Garia and Borsho Boron Utsav 2025 Kicks Off in Agartala
Panel to Address Air Travel Accessibility for Seniors and Specially-Abled
NPS Sees Surge in Subscriptions with New Vatsalya Scheme
Amritsar Locals Support Border Closure Amid Diplomatic Crisis
Air Travel Disruptions: Pakistan Closes Airspace Impacting Indian Airlines