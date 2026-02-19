Unity Utsav 2.0: Strengthening National Ties Through Culture and Sport

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai lauded the Assam Rifles for their pivotal role in fostering national cohesion through the 'Unity Utsav 2.0' initiative, which focused on youth engagement through sports and cultural events.

The two-phase program, organized with the North East Association for Social Welfare (NEASW), revolved around the theme 'One Nation, One Dream' and offered Northeastern youth a unified national platform.

The initiative's second phase, held at the Manekshaw Centre, spotlighted the diverse folk dances, music, and traditions from all eight northeastern states, reinforcing cultural integration and the essence of national unity.

