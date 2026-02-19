Left Menu

Unity Utsav 2.0: Strengthening National Ties Through Culture and Sport

Union Minister Nityanand Rai commends Assam Rifles for its 'Unity Utsav 2.0' initiative. This program, promoting national integration, featured sports and cultural events across India's northeast. Organized in collaboration with the North East Association for Social Welfare, the initiative emphasized unity and showcased regional traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:19 IST
Unity Utsav 2.0: Strengthening National Ties Through Culture and Sport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai lauded the Assam Rifles for their pivotal role in fostering national cohesion through the 'Unity Utsav 2.0' initiative, which focused on youth engagement through sports and cultural events.

The two-phase program, organized with the North East Association for Social Welfare (NEASW), revolved around the theme 'One Nation, One Dream' and offered Northeastern youth a unified national platform.

The initiative's second phase, held at the Manekshaw Centre, spotlighted the diverse folk dances, music, and traditions from all eight northeastern states, reinforcing cultural integration and the essence of national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026