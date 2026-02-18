Teacher's WhatsApp Blunder Sparks Exam Controversy

A school teacher in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh, faces legal action for allegedly sharing a state board Class 10 English question paper via WhatsApp to aid cheating, officials announced on Wednesday.

Rajkumari Soni, the implicated teacher and an exam invigilator at a government higher secondary school, reportedly posted a photo of the exam paper on her WhatsApp status. The objective was to get the paper solved for students to replicate the answers.

While district officials assert that the exam paper was not officially 'leaked', disciplinary measures were nonetheless initiated. Soni, alongside exam centre officials Jitendra Kumar Kulkarni and Anita Dixit, have been suspended. The case, registered under the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and various legal frameworks, highlights serious breaches of examination protocol.

