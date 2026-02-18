Left Menu

Teacher's WhatsApp Blunder Sparks Exam Controversy

A case was registered in Madhya Pradesh against a teacher for allegedly sharing a Class 10 exam paper on WhatsApp. The exam center superintendent and assistant superintendent were suspended. Officials clarified that the paper wasn't 'leaked'. Disciplinary actions have been initiated under legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burhanpur | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:16 IST
Teacher's WhatsApp Blunder Sparks Exam Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh, faces legal action for allegedly sharing a state board Class 10 English question paper via WhatsApp to aid cheating, officials announced on Wednesday.

Rajkumari Soni, the implicated teacher and an exam invigilator at a government higher secondary school, reportedly posted a photo of the exam paper on her WhatsApp status. The objective was to get the paper solved for students to replicate the answers.

While district officials assert that the exam paper was not officially 'leaked', disciplinary measures were nonetheless initiated. Soni, alongside exam centre officials Jitendra Kumar Kulkarni and Anita Dixit, have been suspended. The case, registered under the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and various legal frameworks, highlights serious breaches of examination protocol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Citigroup Completes Strategic Exit from Russia

Citigroup Completes Strategic Exit from Russia

 Global
2
Russia-Cuba Diplomacy: Navigating International Waters

Russia-Cuba Diplomacy: Navigating International Waters

 Russia
3
Lakshya Cup 2023: India's Elite Shooters Ready to Compete

Lakshya Cup 2023: India's Elite Shooters Ready to Compete

 Global
4
Haryana's Rajya Sabha Contenders: A Political Showdown

Haryana's Rajya Sabha Contenders: A Political Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026