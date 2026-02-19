Itkhori Mahotsav: A Celebration of Cultural and Religious Diversity

Jharkhand's Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Thursday launched the Itkhori Mahotsav, a three-day event in Chatra district. The festival, notable for its convergence of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions, reflects the rich tapestry of cultural and religious harmony.

The minister highlighted the need for renovating the Bhadrakali Temple and urged local leaders to allocate funds for this purpose, with the state government ready to assist. Efforts to elevate the status of the Mahotsav to a national level are also underway.

Chatra's Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G announced a lineup of cultural events, water sports, and a grand Ganga Aarti. The Mahotsav, established in 2015, continues to attract diverse performances and adventurous activities, enhancing the town's cultural landscape.