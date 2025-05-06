India-UK FTA: A Boon for Independent Professionals

The freshly inked free trade agreement between India and the UK is set to open new doors for domestic independent professionals, the commerce ministry has revealed.

Announcing the conclusion of the FTA, the ministry stressed that it would ease mobility for a variety of professionals, such as business visitors, investors, and intra-corporate transferees, along with their partners and dependents.

This agreement mirrors provisions in the economic cooperation deal with Australia, enhancing career opportunities for Indian chefs and yoga teachers, who are granted temporary entry for up to four years.

