Left Menu

India-UK FTA: A Boon for Independent Professionals

The newly concluded free trade agreement between India and the UK offers significant benefits for independent professionals, including yoga instructors, musicians, and chefs. The agreement also facilitates easier mobility for various types of professionals and aligns with past agreements like the India-Australia economic cooperation deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:35 IST
India-UK FTA: A Boon for Independent Professionals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The freshly inked free trade agreement between India and the UK is set to open new doors for domestic independent professionals, the commerce ministry has revealed.

Announcing the conclusion of the FTA, the ministry stressed that it would ease mobility for a variety of professionals, such as business visitors, investors, and intra-corporate transferees, along with their partners and dependents.

This agreement mirrors provisions in the economic cooperation deal with Australia, enhancing career opportunities for Indian chefs and yoga teachers, who are granted temporary entry for up to four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025