India-UK Trade Deal: A Zero Duty Bonanza

The recently inked India-UK trade agreement stands as a significant breakthrough for Indian exports, as textiles, leather, footwear, and processed foods will now enter the UK market duty-free. This move promises to uplift labour-intensive sectors substantially.

The landmark deal targets tax eliminations on products like leather, footwear, and clothing while aiming to make imports of UK whisky and cars cheaper. The strategic agreement sets sights on doubling bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030.

According to the Indian commerce ministry, 99% of tariff lines will witness elimination, encompassing nearly all trade values, presenting remarkable trade expansion opportunities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)