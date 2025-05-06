India-UK Trade Deal: A Zero Duty Bonanza
The new India-UK trade agreement removes taxes on Indian textiles, leather, and processed foods entering the UK, boosting India's labour-intensive sectors and offering expanded market access. The deal aims to double trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, reducing tariffs on a wide range of goods.
- Country:
- India
The recently inked India-UK trade agreement stands as a significant breakthrough for Indian exports, as textiles, leather, footwear, and processed foods will now enter the UK market duty-free. This move promises to uplift labour-intensive sectors substantially.
The landmark deal targets tax eliminations on products like leather, footwear, and clothing while aiming to make imports of UK whisky and cars cheaper. The strategic agreement sets sights on doubling bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030.
According to the Indian commerce ministry, 99% of tariff lines will witness elimination, encompassing nearly all trade values, presenting remarkable trade expansion opportunities between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs: Indian Economy Shielded But Stock Markets Entwined with US
India and US Forge Significant Progress in Bilateral Trade Pact Talks
In their talks, PM Modi and US Vice President Vance welcome progress in the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.
India and US Make Significant Strides Towards Bilateral Trade
Both India and US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement based on shared priorities: US Vice President JD Vance.