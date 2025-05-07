Malaysia Enforces Anti-Dumping Duties on PET Imports

The Malaysian Trade Ministry has declared that it will enforce anti-dumping duties on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) imports from Indonesia and China. This follows the completion of an investigation into the matter.

Indonesia will face a substantial duty rate of 37.44%, whereas China will encounter varying rates between 2.29% and 11.74%, as unveiled by the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry's statement.

The imposition of these duties, set to commence on May 7, is slated to continue for a period of five years, according to the ministry.

