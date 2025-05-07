Operation Sindoor: Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Airspace Turmoil

India conducted strategic strikes on nine Pakistani sites designated as 'terrorist infrastructure' under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, heightening tensions between the two nations. This military action follows a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily Hindus.

Pakistan retaliated by reporting eight casualties and several injuries, along with significant impacts across six locations. The incident escalated into intense cross-border shelling, prompting a quick response from both military forces over Kashmir.

Aviation was severely disrupted as India's airspace shutdown led to flight cancellations and diversions by airlines including Indigo, SpiceJet, and Qatar Airways. In response, Pakistan declared a state of emergency in Punjab, heightened security, and experienced temporary power outages in Muzaffarabad, affecting civilian life significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)