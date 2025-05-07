Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Airspace Turmoil

India launched strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, termed as 'terrorist infrastructure', amid escalating tensions after a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir. Pakistan reported eight deaths and significant impacts on its airspace, leading to airline disruptions. Both armies engaged in intense shelling over Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India conducted strategic strikes on nine Pakistani sites designated as 'terrorist infrastructure' under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, heightening tensions between the two nations. This military action follows a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, primarily Hindus.

Pakistan retaliated by reporting eight casualties and several injuries, along with significant impacts across six locations. The incident escalated into intense cross-border shelling, prompting a quick response from both military forces over Kashmir.

Aviation was severely disrupted as India's airspace shutdown led to flight cancellations and diversions by airlines including Indigo, SpiceJet, and Qatar Airways. In response, Pakistan declared a state of emergency in Punjab, heightened security, and experienced temporary power outages in Muzaffarabad, affecting civilian life significantly.

