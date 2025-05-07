Missile Strikes Prompt Airport Closures in Gujarat

Following a series of missile strikes on targets inside Pakistan by the Indian Armed Forces, authorities have taken precautionary measures by closing Rajkot and Bhuj airports in Gujarat for civilian aircraft operations.

Located in Kutch, near the Pakistan border, Bhuj airport will remain open solely for military aircraft over the next three days, officials confirmed. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued earlier stated that Rajkot International Airport will also remain closed for civilian use during this period, according to Rajkot district collector Prabhav Joshi.

Air India, responding to the situation, announced suspension of flights to and from Rajkot, Bhuj, and Jamnagar airports. The airline's operations are impacted in multiple other regions as well, including Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, with flights suspended until noon on May 7, pending further updates from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)