Air India Ups the Ante with Expanded Routes and Refreshed Interiors

Air India made headlines on Monday by revealing its ambitious plans to expand service frequencies and upgrade cabin interiors as part of its Northern Summer Schedule for 2026. The enhancements include an increase in flights and seat capacity on key international routes, aiming to offer better convenience and comfort to passengers.

The airline announced increases in flight frequency, such as the Delhi-Toronto route, which will jump from seven to ten weekly flights starting March 1. This increases available seats by over 2,000 each month. Similar enhancements are scheduled for Delhi-Seoul and the newly launched Delhi-Shanghai routes.

Air India also plans to upgrade and expand its fleet. Beginning July 1, Mumbai-London flights will see the introduction of B787-9 aircraft, featuring newly designed cabin interiors. Additionally, enhanced services are proposed for Delhi-Tokyo and Delhi-Melbourne, introducing first-class and premium economy options to elevate passenger experience.