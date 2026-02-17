Aerial Alliances: Air India Teams Up with Lufthansa for Strategic Expansion

Air India and the Lufthansa Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint business agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration on numerous strategic fronts.

The agreement, covering both Air India and Lufthansa Group's affiliates, seeks to improve route planning and flight schedules across key markets, enhancing convenience and connectivity for travelers.

With a focus on expanding passenger traffic between India and Europe, the collaboration anticipates mutual benefits from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement finalized earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)