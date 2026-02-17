Left Menu

Aerial Alliances: Air India Teams Up with Lufthansa for Strategic Expansion

Air India and Lufthansa Group are forming a joint business agreement to improve customer experience through coordinated route planning, sales initiatives, and frequent flyer programs. This collaboration aligns with the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and aims to expand connectivity and convenience for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:41 IST
Aerial Alliances: Air India Teams Up with Lufthansa for Strategic Expansion
Air India and the Lufthansa Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint business agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration on numerous strategic fronts.

The agreement, covering both Air India and Lufthansa Group's affiliates, seeks to improve route planning and flight schedules across key markets, enhancing convenience and connectivity for travelers.

With a focus on expanding passenger traffic between India and Europe, the collaboration anticipates mutual benefits from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement finalized earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

