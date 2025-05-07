Eminent Transit and Netradyne Forge Alliance to Revolutionize Fleet Safety Across India

Netradyne and Eminent Transit have struck a strategic partnership to enhance fleet safety using the AI-powered Driver•i technology. This system provides real-time analysis of driving, which will be implemented in Eminent Transit's fleet operations across India.

Announced on May 6, 2025, the initiative seeks to bolster safety, efficiency, and operational excellence for corporate clients in more than 160 cities nationwide. With the integration of Driver•i, Eminent Transit aims to offer world-class safety enhancements, especially benefiting women traveling at night, while also addressing driver training improvement initiatives.

By leveraging cutting-edge AI and edge computing solutions from Netradyne, both companies anticipate setting new standards in transportation safety. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to delivering secure and exceptional travel experiences, reflecting an industry-leading approach to fleet management.

(With inputs from agencies.)