Radar Blackout: Renewed FAA Efforts to Upgrade Air Traffic Control

The FAA encountered a second radar outage at Newark airport, impacting flights and highlighting the aging air traffic control system. Plans for a multi-billion-dollar overhaul aim to enhance safety with modern technology. The initiative follows a deadly collision in Washington, D.C., stressing the urgency for system upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newark | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:49 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) faced another radar outage on Friday morning, affecting the Newark, New Jersey, airport. This marks the second incident in two weeks, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In response to these disruptions, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled a multi-billion-dollar initiative to overhaul the nation's outdated air traffic control system. The proposal focuses on replacing obsolete equipment with advanced technology to prevent similar occurrences.

The urgency for modernization stems from a crash in January that underscored systemic vulnerabilities. Although the National Transportation Safety Board hasn't linked the crash to air traffic control flaws, the FAA's action plan seeks to address long-standing challenges within the aviation infrastructure.

