Delhi Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown on Fake NEP Certificates

Delhi Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown against the misuse of No Entry Permission (NEP) certificates, issuing over 7,600 challans and impounding 65 commercial vehicles. A dedicated enforcement team was deployed following a surge in public complaints, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations into the fake NEP network.

Updated: 09-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:28 IST
Delhi Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown on Fake NEP Certificates
The Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on the misuse of No Entry Permission (NEP) certificates, having issued more than 7,600 challans and impounded 65 commercial vehicles over the past two months. The operation aims to curb unauthorized vehicle movements during restricted hours.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Satyavir Katara, an enforcement team was established in March after an increase in public complaints. This team was strategically positioned across key locations in the city for surprise vehicle checks, leading to significant seizures and arrests.

In one instance, as reported by officials, a light goods vehicle with a forged NEP certificate was intercepted near Mukundpur. Investigations revealed that vehicle owners allegedly procured fake certificates for Rs 10,000. Arrests have been made, and further efforts are directed at dismantling the fake NEP certificate network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

