Bihar Cracks Down on Modified 'DJ' Vehicles
The Bihar government announces a statewide crackdown on modified 'DJ' vehicles violating permission norms. Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar emphasized actions against vehicles with illegal structural modifications. These vehicles emit extremely loud sound and often conceal registration numbers. Violations will lead to forfeiture and penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The Bihar government is set to launch a comprehensive investigation targeting modified 'DJ' vehicles that breach permission norms, announced Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar. The probe aims to curb vehicles with unauthorized structural changes, which typically emit loud music and conceal registration numbers.
The initiative comes after Independent MLC Banshidhar Brajwasi raised concerns in the budget session about these vehicles flouting regulations. The state's transport department has a 15-day timeline to identify and act against offenders.
Such violations contravene the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Section 52 prohibits vehicle modifications without registering authority approval. Offenders might face registration cancellation under Section 55(5) and fines under Section 182(A). Minister Kumar assured commitment to halt unauthorized 'DJ' vehicle operations.
