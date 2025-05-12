ONDC Drives 20% Revenue Growth for MSMEs in Tier II and III Cities

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tier II and III cities are experiencing a significant boost in revenue growth, following their integration into the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a recent Easy Pay report.

Easy Pay, a pioneering fintech company in payment solutions, revealed that Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra lead in the number of MSMEs joining the ONDC platform. These states register the highest participation, with MSMEs marking an average 20% revenue growth.

In the past year, Easy Pay has noted a surge in MSMEs' participation on the ONDC platform, anticipating the onboarding of over one lakh businesses by 2026-27. Easy Pay's managing director Nilay Patel emphasized the inclusive and decentralised nature of digital commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)