KreditBee and Truecaller: Revolutionizing Trust in Fintech Communication
KreditBee has partnered with Truecaller to enhance user communication, reinforcing trust, safety, and efficiency in the fintech sector. The implementation of Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution amplifies transparency with features like Verified Business Caller ID and contextual call capabilities. This collaboration strengthens customer trust and engagement.
KreditBee, a frontrunner in India's online credit solutions domain, has taken strategic measures to bolster user communication by collaborating with Truecaller, a global communications leader. This partnership aims to redefine the fintech industry by instilling enhanced trust, safety, and efficiency in each communication encounter.
The alliance integrates Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution suite, boosting transparency and client engagement. KreditBee benefits from Verified Business Caller ID, displaying the company's brand name and logo, which solidifies authenticity and helps eliminate uncertainties. Features like Call Reason and Call Me Back ensure clarity and customer-centric interactions in loan management and support services.
Ajeet Kumar, COO of KreditBee, underscores the value of trust and transparency in customer interaction. Similarly, Priyam Bose, Global Head at Truecaller, shares the mission to elevate communication standards. Both partners are committed to shaping future-focused customer engagement, enhancing convenience, and fostering digital innovation.
