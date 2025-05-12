Raymond Ltd Sees 40% Decline in Q4 Net Profit Despite Annual Growth

Raymond Ltd, a key player in real estate and engineering, announced a 40% decline in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, totaling Rs 137.47 crore, compared to Rs 229.79 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the quarterly dip, the company's total income saw a notable rise, reaching Rs 601.40 crore in Q4, up from Rs 308.56 crore year-on-year. For the entire 2024-25 fiscal, the net profit soared to Rs 7,635.62 crore, greatly exceeding last fiscal's Rs 1,643.07 crore, with total income going up to Rs 2,105.24 crore from Rs 1,137.17 crore the previous year.

Established in 1925, Raymond Group has made its mark as a pioneer in fabric manufacturing before diversifying into engineering and real estate. Following a demerger of its lifestyle segment into a separate entity in 2024, it now primarily focuses on real estate and engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)