Tragedy Strikes: Engineering Student's Untimely Demise
A first-year engineering student, Nikhil, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a university building's ninth floor. The incident occurred on Monday, leading to his immediate hospitalization, where he was declared dead. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old engineering student from a private university has reportedly taken his own life by leaping from the ninth floor of the institution's building. The deceased, identified as first-year student Nikhil from Sunnar Khurd village near Phillaur, was declared dead upon arrival at the Civil Hospital in Phagwara.
Phagwara's Superintendent of Police, Madhvi Sharma, stated that a thorough investigation is being conducted to uncover the reasons behind Nikhil's drastic decision. The loss has left fellow students and faculty members in shock, raising concerns about mental health and support systems within educational institutions.
Authorities are urging anyone with information that could aid the inquiry to come forward, as efforts continue to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy. The incident has underscored the importance of addressing mental health issues among students.
