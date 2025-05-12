FIND Strengthens Ties with African Nations to Boost Diagnostics Access

In a robust demonstration of its commitment to global health equity, the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) recently hosted a landmark engagement with ambassadors from 26 African nations and the African Union (AU). The high-level meeting, held at FIND’s headquarters within the Global Health Campus in Geneva, provided a platform for diplomatic leaders and global health experts to exchange insights and chart the future of diagnostics development and accessibility across the African continent.

FIND, a Geneva-based global health organization dedicated to driving innovation and equitable access to diagnostics, welcomed the delegation as part of its strategic outreach to the Global South — a core region it was established to support. The gathering allowed African ambassadors to gain a comprehensive overview of FIND’s operations in their respective countries, its renewed strategic vision, and plans for deeper collaboration.

A Shared Vision for Equitable Diagnostics

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, CEO of FIND, emphasized the critical role that diagnostics play in shaping effective health responses and safeguarding public health. “The foundation of any successful health response is diagnosis. From early detection to pandemic preparedness, our collaboration with the African Union is essential to guaranteeing that no one is left behind,” he stated.

FIND’s updated strategic approach focuses on two key pillars: catalyzing innovation in diagnostic technologies and ensuring that low- and middle-income countries have equitable access to them. The presentation of this roadmap served as a prelude to FIND’s flagship Diagnostics Day 2025, scheduled for 21 May, which will take place in Geneva alongside the World Health Assembly.

Delegation of 26 Nations Engages in High-Level Dialogue

The event was attended by ambassadors representing the AU and the following countries: Angola, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, and Zimbabwe.

A spirited and constructive discussion emerged, covering a wide spectrum of topics vital to strengthening Africa’s health landscape. These included:

South-South collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The urgency of pandemic preparedness and responsive systems .

Integration of diagnostics in national health and development plans .

Establishing and strengthening national essential diagnostics lists (EDLs) .

Addressing the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes.

Securing sustainable health financing for diagnostics and broader healthcare needs.

Key Commitments and Outcomes

The meeting concluded with several important takeaways that will shape the trajectory of AU-FIND cooperation:

A strong commitment to enhance regional manufacturing of diagnostic tools and other vital health technologies, reducing reliance on external supply chains.

Broad consensus on intensifying AU-FIND partnerships , with alignment on Africa CDC’s diagnostic priorities.

Recognition of FIND’s technical expertise and its role in supporting diagnostics access for diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, mpox, and emerging infectious diseases .

Agreement that diagnostics are a critical element of health security and universal health coverage (UHC), warranting greater policy and funding focus.

FIND's Role in an Evolving Global Health Landscape

Dr. Ayoade Alakija, Chair of FIND’s Board, captured the urgency and moral imperative behind the organization’s mission: “In this moment of dramatic change, African leaders are stepping up to fill the power vacuum left by a world in turmoil where women and children are being left behind and left to die, particularly on the African continent – the continent with the greatest health burden,” she said. “FIND will continue to support them in strengthening pandemic preparedness and ensuring quality diagnostics are available to all.”

Looking Ahead: Diagnostics Day 2025

The dialogue set the stage for FIND’s upcoming Diagnostics Day on 21 May at Vieux Bois in Geneva. The event promises to bring together leading voices in global health to consolidate plans for improving diagnostic systems worldwide. As FIND and its partners prepare to announce further initiatives, the organization is positioning itself as a cornerstone in global health resilience — particularly for the most underserved regions.

By reinforcing its partnerships across Africa, FIND not only elevates its own mission but also contributes to building a healthier, more equitable global health landscape.