Sikyong Advocates for Tibetan Youth Involvement Amid Global Challenges

During a visit to Amherst, Sikyong engaged with Tibetan youth to underscore the geopolitical and environmental importance of the Tibetan Plateau. He spotlighted the region's vital water resources and warned against the ecological risks posed by China's mismanagement, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

Sikyong also reaffirmed Tibet's historical independence and condemned Beijing's efforts to erode Tibetan culture and identity systematically. He highlighted the essential role of youth in preserving Tibetan heritage and advancing the freedom movement. According to the Central Tibetan Administration, he reiterated Kashag's commitment to fostering youth leadership and enhancing engagement with Tibetan youth organizations.

With the Tibetan Youth Forum on the horizon, he encouraged young Tibetans to 'participate actively,' as noted by the Central Tibetan Administration. In a broader community address in Amherst, Sikyong shared updates on welfare initiatives for Tibetans in exile, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

On May 11, Sikyong addressed another community gathering in Ithaca, providing updates on recent meetings with U.S. lawmakers in Washington, D.C., during late April and early May sessions, according to the Central Tibetan Administration. He stressed the importance of continued U.S. support and encouraged public solidarity on occasions like the 11th Panchen Lama's birthday and the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Sikyong urged the community to 'echo the Dalai Lama's teachings of compassion during the Year of Compassion' and to actively promote His Holiness' Four Noble Commitments, as cited by the Central Tibetan Administration. He emphasized the need for unity among exiled Tibetans and reiterated the Middle Way Approach, advocating for international recognition of Tibet's historical independence.

In concluding his address, Sikyong highlighted major initiatives such as the Building Back Compact Communities program and the Tibetan Digital Library Project, designed to support and sustain Tibetan settlements and institutions in exile, according to the Central Tibetan Administration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)