Trade War Truce Spurs Asian Market Surge

In a significant development, Asian shares saw an uptick on Tuesday after China's announcement of a 90-day pause in its trade war with the United States. This deal resulted in mutual tariff reductions, buoying investor sentiment despite lingering concerns over potential policy shifts by the Trump administration.

Major automakers benefited from these gains, with stocks like Toyota, Suzuki, and Nissan experiencing a rise. Meanwhile, indices across Asia, including Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi, reflected positive movements, though technology shares in Hong Kong led to a slight downturn in the Hang Seng index.

The global ramifications of the US-China truce were evident as US markets surged. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq posted significant jumps, while oil prices initially climbed due to the reduced economic burden before receding. The US dollar strengthened, and expectations for a less aggressive Federal Reserve rate cut grew stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)