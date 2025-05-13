Left Menu

Civil Aviation Crisis Talks: Navigating Airspace Conflicts

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu plans to meet with airline representatives to address disruptions stemming from the India-Pakistan military conflict. Temporary airport closures and rerouting due to airspace restrictions have led to significant operational challenges. Enhanced security measures continue to impact flight schedules even as airspace is reopened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:13 IST
Civil Aviation Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The backdrop of recent aviation disruptions has prompted Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to convene a crucial meeting with airline representatives on Tuesday. The meeting follows the announcement that India and Pakistan have agreed to cease hostilities, a move that comes after days of increased tensions affecting air travel.

Despite the reopening of 32 airports, flight operations continue to face hurdles. Airlines have been forced to navigate extended routes due to restricted Pakistani airspace, amplifying operational and financial pressures. As the Ministry gathers airline feedback, the focus remains on mitigating these challenges efficiently.

Further complicating matters, enhanced security measures, necessitated by recent conflicts, may cause additional delays in flight schedules. While Delhi International Airport maintains normal operations, passengers are advised to expect longer security processing times as the landscape of regional airspace semblances shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

