India Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports

India has formally notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on imports from the United States. This response is triggered by the US extending safeguard duties on steel, aluminum, and related products, a move India says has cost it USD 1.91 billion.

In its notification to the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods, India signaled its intention to suspend trade concessions and obligations under Article 8.2 of the Agreement on Safeguards, should the issues with US tariffs remain unresolved. The proposed tariffs could take effect after a 30-day window if no resolution emerges.

India states that the US tariffs impact USD 7.6 billion of its exports by adding USD 1.91 billion in duties. These were imposed unilaterally by the US through Presidential Proclamations in 2018 and extended in 2020 and 2025. India argues these measures violate WTO regulations and seeks to mitigate its losses through equivalent action.

While dialogue could alleviate tensions, the outcome hinges on Washington's response. Without US engagement, India's retaliatory tariffs are poised for early June implementation.

