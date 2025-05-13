Left Menu

India Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports

India plans retaliatory tariffs on US imports following extended US safeguard duties on steel and aluminium. India claims a loss of USD 1.91 billion due to these measures and notifies the WTO of its intention to suspend trade obligations, pending US response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:17 IST
India Strikes Back: Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports
Representative Image (Photo/WTO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has formally notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on imports from the United States. This response is triggered by the US extending safeguard duties on steel, aluminum, and related products, a move India says has cost it USD 1.91 billion.

In its notification to the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods, India signaled its intention to suspend trade concessions and obligations under Article 8.2 of the Agreement on Safeguards, should the issues with US tariffs remain unresolved. The proposed tariffs could take effect after a 30-day window if no resolution emerges.

India states that the US tariffs impact USD 7.6 billion of its exports by adding USD 1.91 billion in duties. These were imposed unilaterally by the US through Presidential Proclamations in 2018 and extended in 2020 and 2025. India argues these measures violate WTO regulations and seeks to mitigate its losses through equivalent action.

While dialogue could alleviate tensions, the outcome hinges on Washington's response. Without US engagement, India's retaliatory tariffs are poised for early June implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025