Headsup B2B Rockets to Rs. 100 Crore Revenue Milestone

Headsup B2B, a rapid-rising force in digital procurement in India, has triumphantly surpassed Rs. 100 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, marking a striking 300% growth from the previous year.

The platform attributes its meteoric rise to high volumes of repeat purchases and a strategic product-first emphasis. Founder Sumit Kumar emphasized that despite aggressive scaling efforts, the company has maintained profitability through integrated supply chain solutions.

As Headsup B2B aims for a Rs.300 crore revenue by FY26, it is making significant strides into sustainable procurement, notably in solar and biomass sectors, promising to streamline fragmented sourcing experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)