Headsup B2B Rockets to Rs. 100 Crore Revenue Milestone

Headsup B2B has achieved a revenue milestone by hitting Rs. 100 crore in FY25, showcasing impressive 300% year-on-year growth. The company's lifetime revenue now surpasses Rs. 150 crore, bolstered by repeat purchases and sustainable practices. It is expanding into solar and biomass procurement to maintain its growth trajectory.

Updated: 13-05-2025 11:33 IST
Headsup B2B, a rapid-rising force in digital procurement in India, has triumphantly surpassed Rs. 100 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, marking a striking 300% growth from the previous year.

The platform attributes its meteoric rise to high volumes of repeat purchases and a strategic product-first emphasis. Founder Sumit Kumar emphasized that despite aggressive scaling efforts, the company has maintained profitability through integrated supply chain solutions.

As Headsup B2B aims for a Rs.300 crore revenue by FY26, it is making significant strides into sustainable procurement, notably in solar and biomass sectors, promising to streamline fragmented sourcing experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

