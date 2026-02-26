Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Secures Rs 87 Crore Solar PV Module Order

Saatvik Green Energy has acquired an order worth Rs 87 crore from an independent power producer for solar photovoltaic modules. Known for its strong presence in various solar segments, the company continues to lead in India's solar PV module manufacturing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:36 IST
Saatvik Green Energy has landed a significant order valued at Rs 87 crore for solar photovoltaic modules. This order comes from an independent power producer, according to the company's statement.

In the announcement, Saatvik Green Energy confirmed securing the Rs 87.10 crore order, indicating its ongoing commitment to advancing solar solutions.

The firm is recognized as one of India's foremost solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a robust foothold in utility-scale projects, commercial and industrial fields, as well as EPC and distributed solar sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

