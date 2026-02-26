Saatvik Green Energy Secures Rs 87 Crore Solar PV Module Order

Saatvik Green Energy has landed a significant order valued at Rs 87 crore for solar photovoltaic modules. This order comes from an independent power producer, according to the company's statement.

In the announcement, Saatvik Green Energy confirmed securing the Rs 87.10 crore order, indicating its ongoing commitment to advancing solar solutions.

The firm is recognized as one of India's foremost solar photovoltaic module manufacturers, with a robust foothold in utility-scale projects, commercial and industrial fields, as well as EPC and distributed solar sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)