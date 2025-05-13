Left Menu

Google to Unveil Advanced AI Tools at Developer Conference

Google is set to introduce new artificial intelligence tools, including a software development-focused AI agent, at its annual developer conference. As the tech giant faces pressure from investors and competition, these innovations aim to reinforce its position in the evolving AI landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance its AI offerings, Google is poised to announce a suite of new tools at its upcoming developer conference. Among the anticipated highlights is a sophisticated AI agent designed to aid software developers by simplifying coding processes and documentation, offering a streamlined experience for engineering teams.

According to reports from Reuters, Google has already been showcasing these innovations to select employees and developers. The AI agent, in particular, has been a focal point, with witnesses and insiders confirming its potential to transform the software development landscape. Google's annual developer conference is set for next week in Mountain View, California, with the keynote address scheduled for May 20.

In addition to the AI agent, there is speculation about the introduction of Google's Gemini AI Chatbot, which may feature voice mode integration with Android XR glasses and headsets. As Google aims to maintain its competitive edge against rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI, the pressure is on to deliver tangible results from its AI investments. Meanwhile, the company's traditional business operations face increasing scrutiny from regulators, adding urgency to these new tech unveilings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

