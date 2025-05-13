Fuel Prices Surge: A Closer Look at Recent Hikes in Kolkata

In a recent move, oil marketing companies have marginally increased fuel prices in Kolkata. As a result, petrol now stands at Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.02 per litre, effective from May 12, according to official sources.

The price hike is attributed to a readjustment of the basic price by these companies, which serves as a benchmark before the inclusion of central and state taxes. Officials noted that petrol prices increased by 40 paise, while diesel saw a 20 paise rise. Contrarily, Patna experienced a reduction in diesel prices.

Though such readjustments only marginally affect pricing, they have a direct impact on consumers. This latest development takes place against a backdrop of stable global crude oil prices and persistent concerns about consumer inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)