Fuel Prices Surge: A Closer Look at Recent Hikes in Kolkata
Oil marketing companies in Kolkata have adjusted the basic price of fuel leading to a small increase in petrol and diesel prices. The adjustment sets petrol at Rs 105.41 and diesel at Rs 92.02 per litre. This revision occurs amid stable global crude prices and ongoing consumer inflation concerns.
In a recent move, oil marketing companies have marginally increased fuel prices in Kolkata. As a result, petrol now stands at Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.02 per litre, effective from May 12, according to official sources.
The price hike is attributed to a readjustment of the basic price by these companies, which serves as a benchmark before the inclusion of central and state taxes. Officials noted that petrol prices increased by 40 paise, while diesel saw a 20 paise rise. Contrarily, Patna experienced a reduction in diesel prices.
Though such readjustments only marginally affect pricing, they have a direct impact on consumers. This latest development takes place against a backdrop of stable global crude oil prices and persistent concerns about consumer inflation.
