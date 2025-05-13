Left Menu

Urgent Call for Global Probe into Systematic Abuses in Balochistan

The Baloch National Movement's human rights department, Paank, demands international intervention after the extrajudicial killing of Sufi Tariq Kalmati by alleged Pakistani forces, highlighting a broader issue of state repression in Balochistan. The group reports ongoing harassment, enforced disappearances, and economic extortion against Baloch communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, has urgently called for an international investigation into alleged systematic human rights abuses in Balochistan. This demand follows the extrajudicial killing of Baloch civilian Sufi Tariq Kalmati in Gwadar on the night of May 11-12, 2025, reportedly by Pakistan Army personnel.

Paank describes a pattern of state-backed extortion and violent repression, citing incidents involving the Kalmati family, who face harassment due to their engagement in independent maritime trade. The group's reports detail enforced disappearances, mortar attacks, and a landmine incident critically injuring Sadiq Kalmati. Paank asserts these acts are part of a state strategy targeting non-compliant traders.

The situation in Balochistan remains dire, with ongoing reports of human rights violations like enforced disappearances and suppression of dissent. Both state and insurgent forces face accusations of widespread abuses. While global concern increases, achieving justice and accountability for victims remains a significant challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

