India-UK FTA: Driving JLR's Performance with Global Accessibility

The India-UK free trade agreement is poised to bolster Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) performance in India, facilitating faster access to global vehicles and prices, according to Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji.

The US-UK trade deal, which lowers tariffs on UK auto exports to the US, offers a promising outlook for JLR. However, further details are awaited to fully assess its impact, Balaji stated during an earnings call.

Balaji emphasized the importance of the India-UK FTA for JLR's future, stating it would accelerate access to global cars and pricing in India. Ongoing cost efficiency measures will help JLR manage upcoming tariff challenges and sustain growth despite current trade uncertainties.

