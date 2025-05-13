Left Menu

India-UK FTA: Driving JLR's Performance with Global Accessibility

The India-UK free trade agreement is set to enhance Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) performance by providing quicker access to global cars and prices. While the US-UK trade deal reduces tariffs, its full impact remains to be seen. JLR focuses on cost efficiency to navigate tariff challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:41 IST
India-UK FTA: Driving JLR's Performance with Global Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India-UK free trade agreement is poised to bolster Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) performance in India, facilitating faster access to global vehicles and prices, according to Tata Motors Group CFO PB Balaji.

The US-UK trade deal, which lowers tariffs on UK auto exports to the US, offers a promising outlook for JLR. However, further details are awaited to fully assess its impact, Balaji stated during an earnings call.

Balaji emphasized the importance of the India-UK FTA for JLR's future, stating it would accelerate access to global cars and pricing in India. Ongoing cost efficiency measures will help JLR manage upcoming tariff challenges and sustain growth despite current trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025