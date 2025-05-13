Left Menu

Delhi's New PMU Initiative to Transform Industrial Development Landscape

The Delhi government is establishing a Project Management Unit (PMU) with a budget of over Rs 12 crore to boost the DSIIDC projects including data centers and capability centers. The PMU aims to provide strategic guidance, operational support, and feasibility evaluations, enhancing the efficiency of industrial development in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:13 IST
The Delhi government has embarked on a significant initiative to establish a Project Management Unit (PMU) costing over Rs 12 crore. This move aims to enhance the operational efficiency of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for its projects, including data center parks and global capability centers.

As the nodal agency for the development and management of industrial areas, the DSIIDC will benefit from the PMU's advisory and operational support. The unit will offer strategic and technical guidance on various projects, identifying opportunities for optimization and growth.

The PMU is tasked with conducting feasibility studies and managing day-to-day operations, ensuring compliance with environmental standards. This initiative is expected to bolster Delhi's industrial framework, creating an exemplary model of development.

