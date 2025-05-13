Left Menu

Chartered Accountant Duo Behind Rs 3 Crore SAMRIDH Scheme Fraud Exposed

Two individuals, including a chartered accountant, exploited the SAMRIDH scheme to defraud the Ministry of Electronics and IT of over Rs 3 crore. They falsely represented funds to startups and used forged documents to cover up the deception, leading to their arrest following detailed investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men, including a chartered accountant, have been implicated in defrauding the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of more than Rs 3 crore. The fraud pertains to the government-run SAMRIDH scheme designed to support startups, according to an official report on Tuesday.

Identified as Prashant Agarwal, the Director of HPPL Foundation, and Sudhanshu Kumar Rakesh, a chartered accountant, the accused allegedly exploited the scheme by misrepresenting information to secure government funds. These funds were meant for startups but never reached their intended recipients. Instead, the duo used forged financial documents to mask their actions, according to the police.

The Economic Offences Wing of the police arrested Agarwal in Bengaluru and later arrested Rakesh in Patna. Both are facing various charges under the IPC, with investigations ongoing to uncover additional beneficiaries and recover the misappropriated funds, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

