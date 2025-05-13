Left Menu

Coromandel and Sakarni Forge New Path in Sustainable Building Materials

Coromandel Chemicals Ltd partners with Sakarni Plaster India Pvt Ltd to manufacture Phospho Gypsum-based green building materials. The joint venture, aimed at expanding both firms' market reach and product offerings, aligns with India's circular economy goals. A new facility will be built in Visakhapatnam.

Coromandel Chemicals Ltd has teamed up with Sakarni Plaster India Pvt Ltd to produce Phospho Gypsum-based green building materials through a joint venture, according to a high-ranking official.

The collaboration allows Coromandel to expand beyond its traditional agri-inputs focus while enhancing integration synergies and creating long-term value. For Sakarni, the move helps broaden its product offerings and market reach, thus reinforcing its leadership in the gypsum plaster industry.

A cutting-edge manufacturing facility will be established in Visakhapatnam, near Coromandel's fertilizer plant, ensuring easy feedstock access. The new partnership also supports India's ambition for raw material self-reliance, as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's circular economy roadmap.

