Left Menu

Exide Industries Charts Robust Growth Path Amidst Market Challenges

Exide Industries forecasts reaching Rs 20,000 crore revenue within three years, backed by its lead-acid battery business. The firm, having logged Rs 16,588 crore in revenue for FY'25, plans significant investment in lithium-ion and lead-acid segments. It aims to overcome input cost pressures with strategic pricing moves and market adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:54 IST
Exide Industries Charts Robust Growth Path Amidst Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Exide Industries announced on Tuesday its ambitious target to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs 20,000 crore in the next two to three years, leveraging sustained growth in its lead-acid battery sector.

Having recorded revenues of Rs 16,588 crore in FY'25, Exide Industries is confident in its fiscal projections, supported by a planned investment of Rs 1,600-1,700 crore aimed at enhancing both the lithium-ion and lead-acid divisions.

Despite recent fiscal pressures from rising input costs and raw material price surges, Exide is optimistic about improved margins and cash flow, crediting strategic price hikes and stabilization of market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025