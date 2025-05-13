Exide Industries Charts Robust Growth Path Amidst Market Challenges
Exide Industries forecasts reaching Rs 20,000 crore revenue within three years, backed by its lead-acid battery business. The firm, having logged Rs 16,588 crore in revenue for FY'25, plans significant investment in lithium-ion and lead-acid segments. It aims to overcome input cost pressures with strategic pricing moves and market adaptation.
- Country:
- India
Exide Industries announced on Tuesday its ambitious target to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs 20,000 crore in the next two to three years, leveraging sustained growth in its lead-acid battery sector.
Having recorded revenues of Rs 16,588 crore in FY'25, Exide Industries is confident in its fiscal projections, supported by a planned investment of Rs 1,600-1,700 crore aimed at enhancing both the lithium-ion and lead-acid divisions.
Despite recent fiscal pressures from rising input costs and raw material price surges, Exide is optimistic about improved margins and cash flow, crediting strategic price hikes and stabilization of market conditions.

