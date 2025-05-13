Exide Industries Charts Robust Growth Path Amidst Market Challenges

Exide Industries announced on Tuesday its ambitious target to achieve a revenue milestone of Rs 20,000 crore in the next two to three years, leveraging sustained growth in its lead-acid battery sector.

Having recorded revenues of Rs 16,588 crore in FY'25, Exide Industries is confident in its fiscal projections, supported by a planned investment of Rs 1,600-1,700 crore aimed at enhancing both the lithium-ion and lead-acid divisions.

Despite recent fiscal pressures from rising input costs and raw material price surges, Exide is optimistic about improved margins and cash flow, crediting strategic price hikes and stabilization of market conditions.

