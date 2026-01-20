Rallis India Reports Dramatic Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth
Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, has reported an over 80% decline in profit after tax, landing at Rs 2 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The downturn comes despite a 19% revenue growth to Rs 623 crore. The quarter's results reflect exceptional items, with future strategies focusing on product expansion.
Agri input company Rallis India, a part of the Tata group, has revealed an over 80% drop in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 2 crore for the quarter ending December 2025. Comparatively, the profit after tax was Rs 11 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.
The company's latest quarterly performance includes exceptional items, notably an additional gratuity provision related to the new Wage Code implementation, according to its regulatory filing. Nonetheless, Rallis India reported a 19% increase in revenue, hitting Rs 623 crore, thanks to strong volume growth across various business segments.
Commenting on the results, Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Gyanendra Shukla noted that customer engagement and disciplined cost management drove the volume-led growth. Despite moderate demand and seasonal fluctuations, the company remains focused on enhancing sales quality and scaling up volumes through new product launches and market initiatives.
