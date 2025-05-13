United Airlines Takes Action: Newark Runway Relief and Schedule Adjustments

United Airlines has projected a decline in flight disturbances at Newark Liberty International Airport, attributing this improvement to the nearing end of runway construction and prospective schedule adjustments by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Recently, United faced operational challenges that tested public trust following several communication mishaps involving Newark's air traffic.

To address the congestion, United had already started reducing its flights from its Newark base, trimming 35 flights per day. The upcoming completion of runway works promises a return to on-time performance, says United's Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Nocella.

The FAA is set to convene a meeting regarding temporary flight limit reductions, expected to curtail the hourly flight rate. United has sought to alleviate passenger concerns through direct communication, reinforcing the safety of Newark operations despite past incidents and ongoing staffing hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)