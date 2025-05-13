Left Menu

Udaipur Marble Traders Rally Against Turkish Imports Amid Drone Controversy

Udaipur's marble traders urge the Indian government to ban Turkish marble imports after drones from Turkey were used by Pakistan in a recent conflict. Traders express solidarity with national interests and propose broader import bans. The call aligns with India's strategic trade and security considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:33 IST
A marble processing unit in Udaipur, Gujarat (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant trade development, Udaipur's marble traders have called for a ban on imports from Turkey. The appeal comes after Pakistan was found using Turkish drones in a recent conflict, leading the traders to unanimously halt marble imports from the nation.

Kapil Surana, who heads the Udaipur Marble Processors Association, confirmed that a formal request has been dispatched to the Prime Minister. Surana commended the strategic decisions made by the government in recent days, referencing Operation Sindoor, and pledged unwavering support for any sanctions imposed on foreign nations.

Hitesh Patel, the association's general secretary, highlighted the economic impact, noting that Turkey accounts for approximately 70% of India's marble imports, worth Rs 2500-3000 crore annually. The traders advocate for broader bans on Turkish goods and believe their collective stance will reinforce national sentiment and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

