Udaipur Marble Traders Rally Against Turkish Imports Amid Drone Controversy

In a significant trade development, Udaipur's marble traders have called for a ban on imports from Turkey. The appeal comes after Pakistan was found using Turkish drones in a recent conflict, leading the traders to unanimously halt marble imports from the nation.

Kapil Surana, who heads the Udaipur Marble Processors Association, confirmed that a formal request has been dispatched to the Prime Minister. Surana commended the strategic decisions made by the government in recent days, referencing Operation Sindoor, and pledged unwavering support for any sanctions imposed on foreign nations.

Hitesh Patel, the association's general secretary, highlighted the economic impact, noting that Turkey accounts for approximately 70% of India's marble imports, worth Rs 2500-3000 crore annually. The traders advocate for broader bans on Turkish goods and believe their collective stance will reinforce national sentiment and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)