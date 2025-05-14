Left Menu

Market Rebounds Amid U.S. Trade Deliberations: A Global Outlook

Despite recent trade uncertainties spurred by U.S. tariffs, global and European markets are regaining strength. Tech stocks like Nvidia are seeing significant growth due to AI deals, while U.S. economic health hinges on retail data and international trade discussions. Key developments include trade deals and retail sales data.

Updated: 14-05-2025 10:00 IST
Global markets are on the mend, recovering from previous losses initiated by U.S. tariffs under President Trump. As investors remain cautious, the focus turns to potential trade deals between the U.S., China, and other nations.

Tech stocks are particularly buoyant, with Nvidia's Middle Eastern AI engagements boosting its valuation significantly. This ripple effect is set to lift European tech indexes, although markets predict a subdued opening.

Additionally, geopolitical and economic signals, such as U.S. retail sales and European CPI figures, along with critical international talks, will shape market sentiment. Observers also keep a keen eye on potential direct negotiations between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

