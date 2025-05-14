Tata Motors Profit Dips: Navigating New Challenges

On Wednesday, Tata Motors saw a 3% decline in its share value following the announcement of a 51% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The automaker reported Rs 8,556 crore in profit for the period, a significant decrease from the Rs 17,528 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Lower volumes and reduced operating leverage have been attributed as primary factors.

Despite a revenue increase to Rs 4,39,695 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, Tata Motors faces ongoing challenges, particularly from tariffs and geopolitical tensions, impacting the business environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)