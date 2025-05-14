Tata Motors Profit Dips: Navigating New Challenges
Tata Motors shares fell by 3% after a reported 51% decline in consolidated net profit for Q4. The profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 8,556 crore, down from Rs 17,528 crore a year prior. Total revenue for the fiscal year was affected by lower volumes and challenging operating conditions.
On Wednesday, Tata Motors saw a 3% decline in its share value following the announcement of a 51% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.
The automaker reported Rs 8,556 crore in profit for the period, a significant decrease from the Rs 17,528 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Lower volumes and reduced operating leverage have been attributed as primary factors.
Despite a revenue increase to Rs 4,39,695 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year, Tata Motors faces ongoing challenges, particularly from tariffs and geopolitical tensions, impacting the business environment.
