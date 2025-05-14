Mystery in the Skies: Japanese Training Plane Disappears

A Japanese air force training plane vanished from radar shortly after takeoff on a Wednesday training flight, sparking concerns of a possible crash. The incident involved a T-4 aircraft belonging to Japan's Air Self-Defence Force.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed the plane's departure from Komaki Air Base but did not provide additional information. NHK television informed that the aircraft, believed to be staffed by two crew members, was last tracked flying over Inuyama city. Witnesses reported seeing the plane crash into a pond.

Air Self-Defence Force officials are investigating the reports but have yet to verify them fully. The specifics of the situation remain unclear as further information emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)