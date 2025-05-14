A Shaky Trade Truce Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Global markets showed cautious optimism on Wednesday as tensions eased with a temporary truce in the US-China trade conflict. The agreement has instilled a 90-day pause, boosting Chinese markets while leaving European indices slightly down.

In early trading, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.5% and Germany's DAX nudged down 0.1%. In the UK, the FTSE 100 saw a minor 0.1% drop. Meanwhile, US futures pointed to modest gains, with the Dow and S&P 500 indexes experiencing slight increases.

Asian markets benefited from renewed investor confidence. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.3%, and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.9%. Tech giants like Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba experienced significant gains. Despite the upbeat sentiment, skepticism remains over the durability of the truce amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)