Jain Irrigation Systems Bounces Back with Profitable Quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.86 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, a significant improvement from a Rs 10.68 crore loss in the previous year. Revenue rose by 1.28%, with a focus on strengthening core businesses and improving cash flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:15 IST
Jain Irrigation Systems posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.86 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025, marking a notable turnaround from a loss of Rs 10.68 crore in the same period last year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

During this quarter, the company's revenue from operations increased slightly by 1.28%, reaching Rs 1,748.73 crore, compared to Rs 1,726.57 crore in the previous fiscal year. Anil Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, noted a stable performance with marginal improvements in EBITDA.

The company identified a reduction in domestic business as the reason for the yearly revenue decrease, yet highlighted significant gains in operating cash flow from enhanced working capital management. Jain remained optimistic about future retail demand recovery, underpinned by government infrastructure spending and stable agricultural output.

