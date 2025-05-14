Navy's Next-Gen Jet Ambitions Face Funding Turbulence
The U.S. Navy faces obstacles in securing funding for the F/A-XX program, which aims to replace the aging F/A-18 Super Hornets with advanced stealth fighters. Conflicts arise with the Trump administration and Pentagon pushback, threatening project delays amid strategic concerns over U.S. naval capabilities.
The U.S. Navy's effort to replace its venerable fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets with next-generation stealth fighters has hit a wall, as major funding and strategic disagreements emerge involving Congress and the Trump administration. At the core of the dispute is the lucrative F/A-XX program.
The Navy wants to fast-track the contract award for this advanced aircraft, but Pentagon officials are proposing a significant delay, fearing issues with engineering and production capabilities. The winner of this colossal defense deal could earn hundreds of billions over the contract's lifespan, yet a three-year delay looms large, posing the prospect of contract expiration and renewed competition.
Without timely progress, the program risks diminishing U.S. naval air superiority, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, as China tests its sixth-generation fighters. Political wrangling over the program's funding and timeline continues, impacting not just U.S. defense readiness but global defense dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)