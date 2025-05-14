V-Guard Industries' Profit Soars: A Strong Finish to FY25

V-Guard Industries Ltd posted a commendable 19.6% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 91.13 crore for the March quarter, according to their latest regulatory filing. The company, a leader in electrical goods manufacturing, also enjoyed a revenue boost of 14.54%, climbing to Rs 1,538.08 crore from the previous year.

During the same period, total expenses rose by 14.22% to Rs 1,424.36 crore. Despite these rising costs, V-Guard's strong cash flow facilitated the pre-closure of its term loan related to the Sunflame acquisition, allowing the company to regain its debt-free status.

Looking ahead, Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly expressed optimism for the next financial year, highlighting expectations of continued growth and upcoming product launches. However, stock market reactions were modest, as shares dipped 0.59% to Rs 376.90 on the BSE.

