Left Menu

V-Guard Industries' Profit Soars: A Strong Finish to FY25

V-Guard Industries reported a 19.6% increase in net profit to Rs 91.13 crore for the March quarter, with revenue rising by 14.54%. Total income for FY25 grew by 14.47% to Rs 5,598.71 crore. The company pre-closed its term loan from the Sunflame acquisition, returning to a debt-free status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:59 IST
V-Guard Industries' Profit Soars: A Strong Finish to FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

V-Guard Industries Ltd posted a commendable 19.6% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 91.13 crore for the March quarter, according to their latest regulatory filing. The company, a leader in electrical goods manufacturing, also enjoyed a revenue boost of 14.54%, climbing to Rs 1,538.08 crore from the previous year.

During the same period, total expenses rose by 14.22% to Rs 1,424.36 crore. Despite these rising costs, V-Guard's strong cash flow facilitated the pre-closure of its term loan related to the Sunflame acquisition, allowing the company to regain its debt-free status.

Looking ahead, Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly expressed optimism for the next financial year, highlighting expectations of continued growth and upcoming product launches. However, stock market reactions were modest, as shares dipped 0.59% to Rs 376.90 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025