Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Israel is mired in political controversy as opposition leader Yair Lapid threatens to boycott Modi's Knesset address unless Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit is invited. This diplomatic tension unfolds amidst Israel's heated debate on judicial reforms, straining Indo-Israel relations.
- Country:
- Israel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Israel is facing potential complications as opposition leader Yair Lapid has threatened to boycott Modi's Knesset address. Lapid insists on the invitation of Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit to adhere to tradition, which he claims the government is deliberately ignoring.
The political maneuvering comes amid Israel's contentious judicial overhaul debate, a longstanding issue that has deeply divided the nation. Lapid warns that excluding Amit could cause international embarrassment during Modi's visit and stresses the importance of maintaining strong India-Israel relations.
In response, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana accuses Lapid of politicizing foreign relations for domestic gain. Both sides urge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the issue to prevent any diplomatic fallout during Modi's highly anticipated visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
