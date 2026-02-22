Left Menu

Rising AI Power: India Strides into Proprietary AI Model Development

InMobi's top official emphasizes the shift in technology power from software to AI models. India's government supports open source models for sovereign AI. Proprietary data fuels AI power, urging India to create regional models. AI could transform commerce, unlocking USD 3 trillion by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:19 IST
The power dynamics within technology companies are experiencing a notable shift, moving from traditional software frameworks to sophisticated AI models trained with proprietary data, according to a senior InMobi official.

This transition aligns with the Indian government's push for open-source models aimed at fostering sovereign AI development. Meanwhile, the industry debates the implications for India's future in IT.

InMobi highlights the necessity for India to establish proprietary vertical models adapted to regional needs, leveraging frontier AI models such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. This strategic move anticipates unlocking greater economic potential, expected to add over USD 3 trillion to India's economy by 2047.

