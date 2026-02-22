Left Menu

Auqib Nabi: The Bowler Leading J&K's Historic Ranji Trophy Charge

Auqib Nabi has been instrumental in leading Jammu and Kashmir to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final, taking 55 wickets this season. With the final against Karnataka looming, Nabi focuses on maintaining his form and boosting young team members' confidence. His success highlights the growing potential of cricket in the region.

Auqib Nabi's remarkable performance in steering Jammu and Kashmir to their inaugural Ranji Trophy final has captured widespread attention. Despite the mounting pressure, Nabi remains focused and calm ahead of this decisive match, setting his sights on securing more wickets in the final against the formidable Karnataka team.

This season, Nabi ranks as the second-highest wicket-taker with 55 dismissals in 16 innings, boasting an impressive average of 12.72. The final, held in Karnataka, will test Nabi and his teammates against top Indian players like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, along with the prodigious Ravichandran Smaran.

Jammu and Kashmir's journey to the final, propelled by victories in hostile grounds, reflects the burgeoning talent in the region. Nabi credits head coach Ajay Sharma and bowling coach P Krisnakumar for their pivotal roles in the team's success. The team's achievements have provided new hope for the region's cricket landscape, encouraging young athletes to pursue sports seriously.

