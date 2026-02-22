How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded
Union Minister Suresh Gopi revealed that the Vizhinjam International Seaport project in Kerala came to fruition after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Gopi recounted his personal involvement and political challenges faced in the project's history, while expressing his desire to serve at the Guruvayoor temple.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi disclosed on Sunday that the Vizhinjam International Seaport project was actualized after a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Gopi, a BJP MP, made this revelation while speaking at an event, emphasizing that the complete tale of the port project's realization would be widely recognized if recounted by Modi in a book, noting that his name would feature prominently.
Gopi highlighted the historical political challenges that delayed the project's commencement, dating back to efforts during K Karunakaran's tenure as Chief Minister, stalled by political conflicts between the LDF and UDF. He detailed his eventual meeting with Modi on March 5, 2014, after repeated invitations, where he secured the project for Kerala.
Additionally, Gopi addressed previous remarks that were misunderstood due to language barriers and stressed the need for diverse representation in positions handling community upliftment. He expressed a personal ambition to serve as chairman of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Board, highlighting his commitment to service.
