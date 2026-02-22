Left Menu

How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded

Union Minister Suresh Gopi revealed that the Vizhinjam International Seaport project in Kerala came to fruition after he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Gopi recounted his personal involvement and political challenges faced in the project's history, while expressing his desire to serve at the Guruvayoor temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 17:16 IST
How Vizhinjam Port's Journey to Reality Unfolded
Vizhinjam International Seaport
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi disclosed on Sunday that the Vizhinjam International Seaport project was actualized after a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Gopi, a BJP MP, made this revelation while speaking at an event, emphasizing that the complete tale of the port project's realization would be widely recognized if recounted by Modi in a book, noting that his name would feature prominently.

Gopi highlighted the historical political challenges that delayed the project's commencement, dating back to efforts during K Karunakaran's tenure as Chief Minister, stalled by political conflicts between the LDF and UDF. He detailed his eventual meeting with Modi on March 5, 2014, after repeated invitations, where he secured the project for Kerala.

Additionally, Gopi addressed previous remarks that were misunderstood due to language barriers and stressed the need for diverse representation in positions handling community upliftment. He expressed a personal ambition to serve as chairman of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Board, highlighting his commitment to service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

 Pakistan
2
Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel

Tragedy on NH-49: Fatal Collision Claims Lives of Police Personnel

 India
3
Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Elections

Dipendu Biswas Returns to TMC: A Tactical Comeback Before West Bengal Electi...

 India
4
Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

Epic Proportions: The Feast of the Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026