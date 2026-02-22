Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

Babul Supriyo, West Bengal's Minister of Information Technology and Electronics, has sharply criticized a provocative protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at a prominent AI Summit in New Delhi.

Expressing disapproval over the shirtless demonstration, Supriyo emphasized that political battles should never compromise national dignity. He insisted that while democracy supports the right to protest, it equally requires responsibility and decorum, especially on international platforms.

The incident, which saw IYC workers arrested for promoting slogans, is currently under further investigation by Delhi Police. The episode has fueled political tension, as BJP members labeled the protestors as 'traitors' for allegedly damaging India's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)