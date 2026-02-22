Left Menu

Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit

West Bengal Minister Babul Supriyo condemned the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest at an AI Summit, stressing that political expression should uphold the nation's honor. The protest led to the arrest of four IYC workers, with inquiries into a larger conspiracy as international figures attended the event.

Updated: 22-02-2026 17:18 IST
Protests and Policies: A Debate at the AI Summit
  • India

Babul Supriyo, West Bengal's Minister of Information Technology and Electronics, has sharply criticized a provocative protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at a prominent AI Summit in New Delhi.

Expressing disapproval over the shirtless demonstration, Supriyo emphasized that political battles should never compromise national dignity. He insisted that while democracy supports the right to protest, it equally requires responsibility and decorum, especially on international platforms.

The incident, which saw IYC workers arrested for promoting slogans, is currently under further investigation by Delhi Police. The episode has fueled political tension, as BJP members labeled the protestors as 'traitors' for allegedly damaging India's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

