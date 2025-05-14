Left Menu

Strained Ties: India's Trade Relations Face Uncertainty with Turkiye and Azerbaijan

India's trade relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan are under pressure due to their support of Pakistan following India's strikes on terror camps. This has sparked calls for boycotting Turkish products. With exports and imports already minimal, existing trade ties could be further impacted by these geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are brewing between India and countries Turkiye and Azerbaijan as their support for Pakistan has sparked calls for boycotts of Turkish goods and services within India. This development follows India's Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory measure against terror activities linked to Pakistan.

The operation, which targeted nine terror infrastructures, has caused a stir in India's diplomatic and trade relations, particularly with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, both of which have critiqued India's actions. Consequently, Indian travel platforms have issued advisories against visiting these nations, while Indian traders are reportedly avoiding Turkish products.

India's exports to Turkiye and Azerbaijan are relatively modest, and imports from these countries constitute a minor fraction of India's overall trade. However, the ongoing tensions could disrupt these relationships, complicating matters for the future of bilateral economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

